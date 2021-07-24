Susan Boyle Featuring In The Olympics Opening Ceremony Is The Gift No One Saw Coming

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games finally got underway on Friday after a dazzling - it somewhat subdued - opening ceremony.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had the privilege of lighting the Olympic cauldron, kicking off just over two weeks of sporting excellence.

The event provided some spectacular sights, including 1,800 drones flying in the formation of planet earth, the hugely popular pictograms and a certain shirtless flag bearer from Tonga.

However, one inclusion nobody saw coming was Susan Boyle.