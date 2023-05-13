Susan Sarandon Arrested While Protesting For Minimum Wage Increase At New York Capitol

Susan Sarandon via Associated Press

Susan Sarandon was arrested and handcuffed this week while fighting for higher minimum wages.

The Oscar-winning actor protested at the New York state capitol building on Monday alongside members of the advocacy group One Fair Wage.

She and former New York lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Ana Archila were among seven protesters who were processed and issued court appearance tickets, per WNYT.

“Susan Sarandon, Ana Maria Archila & tipped worker moms & their children got arrested at the NY State Capitol, demanding that #OneFairWage gets passed in Albany before Mother’s Day,” the group wrote on Instagram.

“WE DEMAND THE FULL MINIMUM WAGE PLUS TIPS,” One Fair Wage continued. “STOP LEAVING US OUT.”

The protesters called for legislation that would raise the minimum wage for service workers ― who are being exempted from the state’s impending increase ― to $17 per hour.

Susan, who wore a shirt from the organisation and held up a banner promoting the cause, was seen in footage being escorted away by Albany authorities.

Representatives for the Thelma & Louise star did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actor has never shied away from voicing her political opinion and has been arrested at protests before. Susan joined demonstrations against former President Donald Trump and the Dakota Access Pipeline and in support of universal health care.

A few days before her arrest, she joined Writers Guild of America protesters in New York City as they called for fair wages and better working conditions. (HuffPost’s unionised employees in the US are part of WGAE.)

Sarandon joined Writers Guild protestors in New York City days before her arrest. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“I do feel I have an additional sense of responsibility because I am adjacent to information and sources and am able to spread information that people aren’t getting,” Susan told Salon in 2021. “I can be a voice for people who need a voice. I accept that responsibility.”

Actors Rosie Perez and others praised Susan for her protest in Albany this week. Activist Steven Donziger tweeted about Susan’s arrest, calling it “sickening that we must battle for a living wage in the wealthiest nation on earth.” Rosie shared the tweet, writing: “Mad respect.”