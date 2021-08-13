Sussex Bank Robber Thwarted By His Own Bad Handwriting

Bad handwriting thwarted a bank robbery in Sussex because staff couldn’t decipher the robber’s threatening note.

Retiree Alan Slattery, 67, fled empty-handed from a Nationwide Building Society branch in Eastbourne in March after employees struggled to read his message demanding they hand over cash, Sussex Police revealed on Thursday.

Police shared a picture of the note on Twitter.

If you look hard enough, you can read: “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.”