Switch Up Your Services - Here's How

Working from home can have its perks - spending the day PJ bottoms, unlimited snacking with no judgement, extra cuddles with the kids.

It’s also really pushing our services to the max, as we ramp up the heating, use more water and have our computers buzzing all day long, allegedly to the tune of a £2 billion rise in energy bills across the nation.

In fact, recent research from Compare the Market found that millions of households were particularly worried about heating costs to get them through the winter, as 31% planned to ration their energy usage to afford price increases, which went up by as much as £80.

While some employees are entitled to a £6 a week tax-free allowance from their employers to cover any additional working from home costs, the truly savvy know that there are lots of other ways to save, especially on services for the home like heating, electricity, broadband and more.

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to switch up your services - you could end up with cash in your pocket, too.

How to dial down your heating bills

Gas and electricity providers rely on customer loyalty - it feels easier to stick with the company you know, rather than make a switch. Unfortunately, that mentality can cost customers hundreds of pounds. If you know how to go about it, swapping energy providers can be remarkably simple.

The key to saving on energy isn’t just turning the thermostat down a degree or two - although that can pad your pockets with an extra £80 or more a year.

Here’s a little secret: Compare the Market will do a bulk of the work for you. Just type in your postcode and energy habits, check out the deals on offer, and pick the one that best works for you and your family (whether you need gas, electricity or both). If you choose to make a switch, you should be all set up within a few weeks. The Energy Switch Guarantee helps ensure a free and easy switching process, with no disruption to your service - you won’t be switched off while waiting for installation from your new supplier.

Don’t auto-renew your car insurance

One of the easiest ways to save cash is to switch up your car insurance. The first step? Calling up your car insurance provider and insisting that you won’t be auto-renewing when your car insurance is due for renewal.

A site like Compare the Market will show you different car insurance options, so you can compare and find the one that suits you best - and the one that could save you money.

Other ways to cut down on car insurance costs? There is a right moment when it comes to making the car insurance switch, according to Compare the Market.

Car insurance prices could be £319 cheaper if you switch three weeks before the end of your policy, rather than waiting until the day of renewal, something a third of drivers tend to do. The cost tends to increase the closer you get to the policy ending.

December also tends to be the priciest month to switch your policy, with premiums £61 higher than any other time of year. The beginning of the year tends to have the lowest premiums.

Try bundling your broadband and TV

With employees working from home, kids homeschooling on devices and most of our entertainment options involving a streaming service, effective and high-speed internet has become the ultimate household essential.

If you’re concerned your broadband isn’t performing as well as it should be, there’s a quick remedy for that: Compare the Market’s online Broadband Speed Test allows you to check your connection against other providers in your neighbourhood, so you can see how your service compares to others in your area.

While you can switch up your internet and get separate phone and TV services, bundling is better: It’s when you get your broadband and phone, or broadband, phone and TV from the same provider. While it’s likely going to cost less, it’s also a more convenient option.

Don’t forget to do your research into what the best deals are on broadband bundles. If you haven’t switched providers in a while, you’re probably paying too much (according to Ofcom, customers who are out of contract are paying up to 20% more than those who have recently switched providers). You’ll also find many have incentives and deals, from cashback to vouchers, to entice you to switch.

Compare the Market has a variety of deals on broadband and broadband bundles, and will do the searching for you.