Taiwan: Dozens Killed After Express Train Derails In Tunnel

TAIWAN'S NATIONAL FIRE AGENCY via VIA REUTERS People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien

Dozens of people have been killed and more than 60 injured after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, officials have said.

The crash, which also killed the train’s driver, is Taiwan’s worst train disaster in at least four decades.

The express train had been travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road and came off the rails north of Hualien, causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel.

Local media have said a construction vehicle that was “not parked properly” was suspected of sliding onto the tracks.

Images of the crash scene show some carriages inside the tunnel crumbled and ripped apart from the impact.

Transport minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters on the scene that the train was carrying about 490 people - higher than an earlier fire department figure of 350.