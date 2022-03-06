Taron Egerton's Understudy Steps In After Star Faints During First Night Of His New Play, Cock

Taron Egerton at the 2020 Baftas Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Taron Egerton is said to be doing “absolutely fine” after fainting live on stage during the first night of performances for his new play.

On Saturday night, the Golden Globe winner took to the stage at London’s Ambassadors Theatre for the first night of previews of Cock, which co-stars Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.

Towards the end of the night, the show was brought to a brief halt when Taron collapsed in the middle of his performance.

After the safety curtain was brought down, and he was tended to by a doctor who happened to be in the audience, director Marianne Elliott came on stage to assure those in attendance that the Rocketman star was doing “absolutely fine”.

However, his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play.

A spokesperson for the production told What’s On Stage: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance.”

Marianne Elliott just appeared on stage confirming that Taron Egerton has been seen by a doctor and is absolutely fine but it's been decided he will not be finishing the show tonight.

However, the show is continuing in a couple of minutes with his understudy @JoelHarperJacks. pic.twitter.com/bSGYQDdCWf — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) March 5, 2022

Don't want to get anyone too worried about Taron Egerton. The situation is under control with atg and medical staff handling the situation brilliantly.

Biggest priority is that Taron feels OK. — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) March 5, 2022

First night drama.



Taron Egerton collapses on stage 90 minutes into the first night of West End run of new play #Cock.



Taron dazzled with his range and wordplay in this bitchfest of a play.



A doctor in the audience attended him.



Now waiting to see if the show goes on. pic.twitter.com/dowJUzvEfH — 🇺🇦 𝙰𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚊 🇺🇦 (@attilalondon) March 5, 2022

I was one of the audiences during the play tonight and everyone was so shocked. Glad to hear that he is ok and speedy recovery. Hoping nothing serious. Drink lot of water and rest @TaronEgerton hugs xo — Kaya&Rice (@Kyant) March 6, 2022

Brilliant performance at @Ambtheatre tonight. An extraordinary story told with humor, intelligence and overwhelming talent.



Bravo @cocktheplay Team, all of you are truly amazing!!! 👏#TaronEgerton get well soon and have a good rest. Can't be prouder of you, dear, sending ❤ pic.twitter.com/gGlexxRifo — Iolanda Cava 🇺🇦 (@iolandacava) March 6, 2022

Alongside Taron and Jonathan, Cock stars Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka, best known for her role in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Originally debuting in 2009, the Mike Bartlett plays centres around a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute, having previously identified as gay.

Previews for the new revival of Cock will continue on Monday night, per What’s On Stage.