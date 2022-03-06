Taron Egerton's Understudy Steps In After Star Faints During First Night Of His New Play, Cock

Taron Egerton is said to be doing “absolutely fine” after fainting live on stage during the first night of performances for his new play.
On Saturday night, the Golden Globe winner took to the stage at London’s Ambassadors Theatre for the first night of previews of Cock, which co-stars Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.
Towards the end of the night, the show was brought to a brief halt when Taron collapsed in the middle of his performance.
After the safety curtain was brought down, and he was tended to by a doctor who happened to be in the audience, director Marianne Elliott came on stage to assure those in attendance that the Rocketman star was doing “absolutely fine”.
However, his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play.
A spokesperson for the production told What’s On Stage: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.
“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance.”
Alongside Taron and Jonathan, Cock stars Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka, best known for her role in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.
Originally debuting in 2009, the Mike Bartlett plays centres around a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute, having previously identified as gay.
Previews for the new revival of Cock will continue on Monday night, per What’s On Stage.