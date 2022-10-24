Why We're Turning To Tarot In Times Of Uncertainty

Tatâna Maramygina / EyeEm via Getty Images Tarot has hit the mainstream - here's what the pros need you to know

Tarot is having a serious modern day renaissance - and more than ever people are turning to the cards for direction.

The latest self-care wave has been all about spirituality and tarot’s new enthusiasts are bringing the mystic practice to the forefront via sites like TikTok.

Advertisement

No seriously, videos tagged ‘tarot readings’ on the video sharing platform have been viewed 16.9 BILLION times and you can even purchase readings through Instagram, Etsy and Depop.

But why is there such a boom right now and what do the pros want you to know about asking the cards for guidance?

A tool for empowerment in tough times

Edinburgh-based intuitive wellness guide Jade Mordente uses tarot as a ‘tool for empowerment’, having entered the wellness space in 2020 to help people navigate times of uncertainty through her practices.

She explains that for many exploring their new found spiritual practices, tarot acts as a coping mechanism against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis following a pandemic.

Advertisement

“I think the spiritual wellness boom really picked up during the pandemic, not only were we thrown into states of despair, but we also had a lot more time on our hands to explore new things,” says Jade.

“It’s in those moments of intense change that we often seek guidance from something greater than ourselves and we will look for answers in unexpected ways – I definitely noticed a huge demand in bookings throughout the pandemic due to the uncertainty of jobs, finances and even relationships.”

With the whole of the UK trapped at home 24/7 during 2020 and 2021’s periods of lockdown, self-care became the ‘new therapy’ and as a result, people started searching online for new techniques to practice, she explains.

For Jade, the move online due to Covid opened up tarot to more people: “Spiritual wellness guides like myself moved all of our business to places like Insta and Tiktok, which meant that more people were being exposed to readings and healing online as a form of self-care.

Advertisement

“Tarot used to be seen as somewhat dark and spooky, so I’m glad it’s finally getting recognition as a tool for guidance and support.”

Trying out tarot for yourself

Jade urges people to understand the energy they are bringing into a reading and to be aware that the questions they ask the cards, will influence the outcome of the reading.

“If we ask deep questions, we’ll get deep answers – but you can steer the reading too. Much like a life coach or therapist, if you ask the cards questions like, “what are my strengths, how can I be the best version of myself, how can I progress at work” then you’ll get positive, empowering answers.

“If you feel ready to ask some of the heavier things like, “am I in the right relationship”, then you might not hear what you hoped for – but then if you don’t want the answer, don’t ask.”

Advertisement

Jade suggests using a newer tarot deck like The Modern Witch Tarot which has imagery that steers away from those darker connotations and makes the practice inclusive, playful and a little more light-hearted.