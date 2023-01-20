Tarte Will Probably Profit From Its In-Your-Face Extravagance Despite The Critique

Anchiy via Getty Images Young Multiracial Friends Yacht Sailing

The make-up brand Tarte has come under fire for taking influencers to Dubai on an exclusive press trip for influencers. From what those invited have shared on TkkTok, it appears the trip includes: business-class, return flights to Dubai, accommodation at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach in private, luxury villas, as well as a plus-one.

But the trip isn’t sitting well with everyone. Some people think taking influencers on an expensive trip in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is insensitive and out of touch.

This Tarte Dubai trip is so insane and luxurious — Rose 🇭🇹 (@sakpaserose) January 19, 2023

TiktTok user @madddyyyc says “these rich influencers living this extravagant life that they’re not paying for, telling me what products to buy that doesn’t sit well with me.”

“Inflation is insane, gas prices are so high and the American people are struggling,” she adds. “Like how would this make consumers want to buy a product,” one user commented. “It just seems a bit tone-deaf on Tarte’s part,” another user said.

However, other users don’t understand the controversy. A few users stating that this is the norm for influencer trips.

Honesty… I don’t understand the hate the girlies are getting https://t.co/2JG4D66PQu — vic (@victoriasanusi) January 19, 2023

I need everyone to just admit they’re JEALOUS tarte didn’t take them to Dubai….because what’s really the issue here?? — Natasha (@tashawashaaa) January 19, 2023

why is everyone getting so worked up about the tarte dubai trip like- brand trips are not new — amelia🧣nothing new enthusiast (@lukerrylovebot) January 19, 2023

In 2018, Tarte took influencers to Bora Bora, and last year Benefit Cosmetics faced critique after inviting influencers on a PR trip to Hawaii, despite the the island asking potential visitors not to visit, due to overtourism.

Though this may come off as insensitive, or tone-deaf to some, the brand is getting huge publicity from this trip. The controversy is influencing more people to speak about the brand and the trip, and nearly every other video on my own TikTok feed has mentioned the Tarte trip.

HuffPost UK reached out to Tarte for comment and its Founder & CEO, Maureen Kelly said every brand makes decisions about its marketing strategies:

“Commercials, some have billboards in Times Square, some have multi-million dollar celebrity contracts. At Tarte, we’ve never relied on traditional advertising, and we choose to invest in building connections and building up our communities,” Kelly says.

“We want to create relationships with real people and creators around the world, all while giving back with every launch. With this trip, we’ve brought an inspiring group of creators from around the world to one of our fastest-growing markets,” she said.