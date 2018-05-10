Taskforce Drafted In To Run 'Bankrupt' Tory-Led Northamptonshire Council

A taskforce of commissioners has been drafted in to run crisis-hit Northamptonshire Council after the authority was declared effectively bankrupt in February.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said he “cannot ignore the scale of the problems” facing the Tory-run council and commissioners will take over governance and strategic financial management with immediate effect.

In a written statement to Parliament, Brokenshire said: “Action of this kind is rare and is not taken lightly, but I simply cannot ignore the scale of the problems facing Northamptonshire.

“It is essential residents are able to have faith in their council, particularly in the responsible use of taxpayers’ money.

“That’s why I’m taking swift action by appointing commissioners who carry with them a wealth of experience. I am confident they will dedicate themselves to the task at hand.”