Taskmaster Fans Have Just Been Given The Exciting Update They've Been Waiting For

The cast of Taskmaster series 18 Channel 4

Taskmaster will be back to brighten up our Saturday nights in mere matter of weeks.

Channel 4’s unique comedy series which pits different comics against one another in a series of ridiculous challenges was confirmed to be returning for an 18th series back in May, with Jack Dee, Rosie Jones and Babatunde Aléshé all on the line-up this time around.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Bafta-winning show, fronted by Greg Davies and his right-hand man Alex Horne, will return on Friday 12 September.

Completing the new line-up are Starstruck actor Emma Sidi and podcaster Andy Zaltzman, best known as the host of The Bugle Podcast.

Channel 4 teased in a press release: “This group have all agreed to attempt a series of Tasks that will test their wits, their reasoning, their problem-solving and whether or not they can locate hidden rockets under pressure.

“The Taskmaster will judge their efforts with his customary merciless precision, and will eventually award one his coveted golden head.”

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on the set of Taskmaster Channel 4

Meanwhile, if you’ve ever fancied trying out Taskmaster for yourself, Channel 4 is finally giving you the opportunity.

Taskmaster: The Live Experience is debuting in October, allowing fans of the franchise to “compete against your friends and family to be crowned a Taskmaster champion” in a “brand new interactive adventure”.

“This is your chance to step inside the world of Taskmaster and take part in brand new ludicrous and infuriating tasks, just like your favourite comedians,” reads the experience’s official website.