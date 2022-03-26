Entertainment

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dies Aged 50

The band said they have been “devastated by the untimely loss” of Taylor.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Taylor Hawkins, pictured in October
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, the band has announced.

The musician has played in the rock group for more than two decades, alongside fellow members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

They said they have been “devastated by the untimely loss” of Taylor.

At the time of his death, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America, and had been due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night – the day his death was announced.

Taylor on stage in Australia earlier this month
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

In a statement shared on social media, the band said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No further details about Taylor’s death were provided.

Taylor was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Prior to joining the band – known for hits like Times Like These and Best Of You – he had played drums for Alanis Morissette.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Foo Fighters in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

Following his death, tributes poured in on social media...

Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

