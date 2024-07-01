We’re just going to say it – we think something might be going on with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.
The 14-time Grammy winner has been on the road since March 2023, and in that time, has won a wave of praise for her ongoing world tour, largely due to its impressive run-time and the seamless way she transitions between sections of the show.
However, ever since Taylor arrived in London last month, you might have spotted a number of technical issues affecting the show.
Most of these have related to its enormous backdrop, which began glitching during her shows in both London and Dublin.
Normally, low-key glitches like these wouldn’t make headlines, but the fact that Taylor Swift is so renowned for sneaking Easter eggs into her artwork, music videos and even live performances has led to speculation she could be cooking up something else for her fans – and there was another malfunction during Saturday night’s show.
While performing her second of three shows in Dublin, a platform that Taylor was standing on failed to lower during her rendition of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
Thinking fast, Taylor’s dancer sprung into action, carrying her down from the raised part of the stage, all while she continued singing.
While Taylor unveiled her latest studio album The Tortured Poets Department to mixed reviews earlier this year, she’s also in the middle of a project that’s seen her re-recording her first six albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Versions” that she will own the masters to.
Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989 have all been re-released, with these recent glitches leaving fans to ponder whether Taylor has begun teasing the new version of her sixth album, Reputation.
Taylor will now take the Eras tour across more of Europe, with concerts scheduled in The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria in the weeks to come.
She’ll then return to London for five more sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in August, after generating plenty of headlines with her first three shows in the capital last month.