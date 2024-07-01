Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras tour Gareth Cattermole/Getty/X/Taylor Access

We’re just going to say it – we think something might be going on with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been on the road since March 2023, and in that time, has won a wave of praise for her ongoing world tour, largely due to its impressive run-time and the seamless way she transitions between sections of the show.

However, ever since Taylor arrived in London last month, you might have spotted a number of technical issues affecting the show.

Most of these have related to its enormous backdrop, which began glitching during her shows in both London and Dublin.

THE SCREEN GLITCHED LIKE THIS AT THE END OF THE SMALLEST MAN WHO EVER LIVED????? IM SCARED #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/tYYseIuVdS — jade ᥫ᭡ eras dublin (@thetaylight) June 22, 2024

🏟️| I think there's been a Glitch#LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/hTpAr4UBJm — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 22, 2024

also what was wrong with the screen tonight? it kept glitching 😭 #TSTheErasTour #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/IuCv9HhtaG — jaison | london N4,5,6,7,8 🩵 (@allthekingswift) June 22, 2024

There was a SUPER glitch during the dive tonight#TaylorSwift #LondonTSTheErastour



pic.twitter.com/ODqRuAJ62N — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) June 22, 2024

🚨| The entire screen glitching specifically right before the countdown at today's show! #DublinTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/rUzhDcIMIg — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 30, 2024

STOP IT IS GLITCHING AGAIN #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/2kH8eyK2hj — jade ᥫ᭡ eras dublin (@thetaylight) June 22, 2024

Normally, low-key glitches like these wouldn’t make headlines, but the fact that Taylor Swift is so renowned for sneaking Easter eggs into her artwork, music videos and even live performances has led to speculation she could be cooking up something else for her fans – and there was another malfunction during Saturday night’s show.

While performing her second of three shows in Dublin, a platform that Taylor was standing on failed to lower during her rendition of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Thinking fast, Taylor’s dancer sprung into action, carrying her down from the raised part of the stage, all while she continued singing.

jan helping taylor after the stage malfunctioned before TSMWEL! taylor reacted so fast, i would be standing there like 🧍🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/ntpUHPAi4o — kaia (@kaiamal13) June 29, 2024

While Taylor unveiled her latest studio album The Tortured Poets Department to mixed reviews earlier this year, she’s also in the middle of a project that’s seen her re-recording her first six albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Versions” that she will own the masters to.

Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989 have all been re-released, with these recent glitches leaving fans to ponder whether Taylor has begun teasing the new version of her sixth album, Reputation.

…all these errors that have been happening are intentional at this point 🤡

-the glitch with tays scary face after waolom

-the stage platform not going down on time during tsmwel

-and now the screen glitch



🦅🐍🖤🤡 — Hannah 🌙🪐 (@grapewisteria) June 30, 2024

the screen has glitches a few times before and i have never once clowned over it, but the way it’s going in around the screen in a pattern makes me think it’s not an accident today 😳🤡 https://t.co/9AzDmpSClC — kate lost inthaf 😭💔 (@callmyb1uff) June 30, 2024

1-2 glitches I could have written off as just an error but the screens have been glitching for WEEKS and they never did for the previous legs. The glitches are so intentional now I fear pic.twitter.com/G6u5e43P4Q — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) June 30, 2024

so yesterday was 2,190 days (like in glitch) since taylor's last day at wembley... tomorrow is exactly 6 years since the last night at wembley of the reputation tour... she sang rep coded surprise songs tonight... 🤡 — emily 🤍 i will hold on to you (@themagicemmakes) June 22, 2024

THIS CAN NOT HAVE BEEN AN ACCIDENT???????? #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/j7D1F1gZIV — jade ᥫ᭡ eras dublin (@thetaylight) June 22, 2024

this is all on purpose. reputation is SABOTAGING THE TOUR! — poppy 🇺🇸 (@imnotpopbase) June 30, 2024

i love her rollout strategies.. this hasn’t been the first intentional glitch. she has something coming https://t.co/abNnZnIWzm — $AINT (@saintpartys) June 30, 2024

what if taylor is doing these glitches because she’s gonna announce rep tv with a screen glitch and wants us to not expect it because the screens have been glitching regularly — em (@claremontdiaz) June 30, 2024

cause there’s no way a billion dollar tour run by taylor perfectionist swift is continually glitching this much accidentally — em (@claremontdiaz) June 30, 2024

surely if the glitch was intentional then @taylornation13 would’ve acknowledged it? like remember when all the glitches happened on grammys night just before we got TTPD announcement? — jaison | london N4,5,6,7,8 🩵 (@allthekingswift) June 30, 2024

Taylor Swift is actually the mastermind. No one will ever complain about technical issues because they’re too busy wondering if it’s an intentional glitch 😂😂 — 901 🍉 (@901whodat) June 30, 2024

i know taylor is glad she has crazy fans because they will never think “aw the screen is glitching :( the stage is malfunctioning :(“ they’ll always think it’s a Secret Code to Something pic.twitter.com/yoPnupJhwe — larissa (@maimyoutoo) June 30, 2024

I'm starting to think all the stage glitches were really unintentional cause there were actually so many today 😭 Idk I might be wrong but I wouldn't take it as a reason to clown (but if you want to explain your theories to me and prove me wrong I'd love to hear them 😋) 🫶🏼✨ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 22, 2024

Taylor will now take the Eras tour across more of Europe, with concerts scheduled in The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria in the weeks to come.