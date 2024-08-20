Taylor Swift Meets Survivors Of Southport Stabbing Backstage At The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift on stage in Los Angeles last year via Associated Press

The families of the children who survived the recent stabbing attack in Southport were invited to meet Taylor Swift behind the scenes of her Eras Tour.

Around a month ago, three children were killed and 10 more were injured in a mass stabbing at a dance studio in the Merseyside town, which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop.

The Grammy-winning singer returned to the UK last week for the final European shows on her current world tour, and invited those affected to meet her backstage.

On Sunday, Sami Foster, the mum of two young girls who were present during the stabbing, posted a picture of her daughters meeting Taylor backstage at Wembley Stadium over the weekend on TikTok.

“You drew stars around my scars,” she wrote, quoting Taylor’s hit Cardigan. “The biggest thank you to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all.”

“Thank you for bringing Hope and Autumn pure happiness last night and always,” she added.

Following the Southport stabbing, Taylor shared her shock on Instagram.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote the following day. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor Swift shared a tribute to the stabbing victims on her Instagram Story Taylor Swift/Instagram

Variety has reported that Taylor has invited the families of other children present for the horrific attack to join her backstage, though these meetings have not been made public.