Taylor Swift Follows Up Kamala Harris Endorsement With Plea To Fans At VMAs

Taylor Swift chose her words carefully while talking about the upcoming US election at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

While the pop superstar caused a stir with her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week, she stopped short of directly weighing in on politics during the music-packed show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

As the Fortnight singer thanked her followers for voting for her to win the much-coveted Video of the Year honour, she reminded people about another important contest on the horizon.

“The fact this is a fan-voted award and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much,” the Anti-Hero singer told the cheering audience. “And if you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up: the 2024 presidential election.”

She then left the stage without outright suggesting which candidate to support.

On Tuesday night, the star dropped a bombshell endorsement of Harris mere minutes after the VP’s debate against former President Donald Trump wrapped.

In Taylor’s announcement, she praised Harris as someone who “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them”.

The Instagram post was signed off as “Childless Cat Lady,” a cutting nod to Trump’s running mate JD Vance and his widely mocked comments about “miserable” left-leaning women without children.

It looks like Taylor’s political statement may already be making a huge impact on the race.