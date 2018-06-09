Taylor Swift Praises 'Incredible Resilience' Of Manchester In Wake Of Bombings As She Plays City

The singer took to the stage at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, where she praised the “incredible resilience” of Mancunians in the wake of the bombings that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Taylor Swift kicked off the UK leg of her Reputation world tour by honouring Manchester as she played the city one year on from the terror attack.

Addressing the crowd, she said: “What happened just over a year ago in your city was an attempt to steal that innocence and steal that joy and steal that excitement.

“You’ve shown that you’re never going to let anyone forget about those victims. And you’ve shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and to keep the excitement.

“I just wanted to say, Manchester, it’s such an honour to play for you tonight.”