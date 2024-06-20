Taylor Swift's Private Jet Targeted By Just Stop Oil Protesters Ahead Of Eras Tour London Dates

A private plane is sprayed with orange paint during a Just Stop Oil demonstration Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protesters have performed a demonstration at a private airfield where they claim Taylor Swift’s personal jet had landed just hours before.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, two demonstrators from the environmental activist group broke through the fence at London Stansted Airport and painted numerous private jets using orange paint.

Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, the two protesters in question were unable to find Taylor’s actual plane, but sprayed two other private jets as part of their demonstration.

They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use of national infrastructure.

🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS



🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.



💸 Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

80% of the population have never taken a flight. Just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions. Private jet users are responsible for up to 14x as much carbon emissions compared with a commercial flight. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

Advertisement

One of the protesters, Cole Macdonald, said: “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions.

“Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer’.”

Taylor has long been met with criticism for her use of private jets, with one report by Yard claiming she was the worst celebrity polluter of carbon emissions in 2022, based on data provided by the CelebrityJets social media account.

The Washington Post previously pointed out this report was not peer-reviewed or verified, nor was it proof that the celebrities in question were actually on board the jets during every flight that was taken.

Earlier this year, Taylor’s publicist told BBC Travel that the Grammy winner uses carbon offsets to compensate her private jet travel.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift on stage in Cardiff earlier this week Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24 via Getty Images

Just Stop Oil’s demonstration at Stansted Airport comes ahead of Taylor’s first of three shows at Wembley Stadium, which are due to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She will later return to London for five more shows in August.