OK, let’s get this out of the way first.

No, Taylor Swift’s first London date on her ‘Reputation’ world tour was not sold out.

Yes, there were a few dots of red in the crowd at Wembley Stadium where excited fans should have been, and as her opening music (Mariah Carey’s ‘Obsessed’, sending up her ‘Mean Girl’ reputation and Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation’, for obvious reasons) blared out, you couldn’t help thinking that if ticket prices hadn’t been quite so steep, maybe the discourse around this tour wouldn’t have been quite so centred around the fact the show wasn’t a sell-out.

That being said, the fans who were there - decked out in home-made Taylor t-shirts, carrying ‘Queen Of My Heart’ and ‘You’re So Gorgeous’ signs and singing along at the top of their voices to even the deepest of album cuts - brought such a sense of excitement into the stadium with them that you couldn’t possibly complain about there not being an atmosphere.

Towards the end of piano ballad ‘New Year’s Day’, Taylor paused for effect, and fans applauded, cheered and eventually stamped their feet for a full two and a half minutes, while the singer looked genuinely dumbfounded. “I’m so happy,” she said. “I don’t even know what to say because I’m so happy.”

Anyone who cares enough to read a review of a Taylor Swift show already knows her strengths and weaknesses: her voice isn’t as powerful as some of her peers, her choreography doesn’t tend to venture beyond a few hip-swivels, a couple of extended reaches out to the audience and some hair-grabbing for good measure, and she does have a tendency to deliver platitudes about her ‘reputation’ that in a 90,000-capacity stadium she’s probably the only person that truly relates to.

But where the ‘Reputation’ tour really thrives is spectacle. This is Taylor’s sleekest and most professional show yet, complete with giant inflatable snakes for ‘Shake It Off’, a golden “tilted stage” and serpent throne for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and even a fireworks display on the roof of the stadium in the finale. For those who did fork out for tickets, at least there’s comfort in seeing that it looks like their money has been well spent.

As for the performance aspect, the show is at its most enjoyable when Taylor looks like she’s having the most fun, whether that’s strutting her stuff on ‘Reputation’ fan-favourite ‘Getaway Car’, fooling around with special guest Niall Horan on ‘Slow Hands’ (stars to join her on stage in other cities so far include Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan and Shawn Mendes) or splashing around in a fountain with her dancers in the Kanye-bashing show-closer ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’.

Now she’s got this business about her “reputation” off her chest (something fans never cared about, and casual listeners moved on from a long time ago), hopefully these more playful moments are the ones Taylor will lead with next time she hits the road, because when she truly shone at Wembley were when it looked the least like she was “trying”, and simply enjoying herself.