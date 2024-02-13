LOADING ERROR LOADING

And with them, they brought two unexpected guests: her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

The Blank Space singer hilariously posted a TikTok of the after-party with her parents, captioning the video, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

“It’s a friends and family party, they said,” Taylor Swift wrote in text over the video clip, which showed Kelce sticking his tongue out at the camera.

“Bring your parents, they said,” she joked, as Ludacris’ What’s Your Fantasy played in the background and her mom and dad looked at the camera.

The video ended with Swift giving the camera a slight grimace.

Swift and the Chiefs partied at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, according to a Wynn press release shared with HuffPost on Monday, and arrived at around 2:15 am.

Fellow celebrities ― including Miles Teller, Jason Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and Blake Lively ― partied alongside the Super Bowl champs. The Wynn shared that Kelce and Swift stayed out until at least 5:15 am.

During their celebratory night out, the couple sang along to two of Swift’s hit songs, Love Story and You Belong With Me.

Swift will head back to the stage in just a few days, as she heads to Melbourne, Australia, for the next international leg of her Eras Tour.

Just prior to the Super Bowl, the Cruel Summer singer performed four straight nights at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.