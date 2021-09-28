Telegraph's Cartoonist Bob Moran Violates Twitter Rules With Anti-Vax Attack On Doctor

Bob Moran, The Telegraph’s cartoonist, has got into a messy Twitter row with an NHS doctor over his anti-Covid vaccine stance.

On Monday, Dr Rachel Clarke revealed she had been verbally abused in public for wearing a mask – only for Moran to reportedly “openly abuse” her in response.

His original tweet aimed at Clarke had to be removed by the social media platform because it “violated the Twitter rules”.

Moran is believed to have replied encouraging further verbal abuse against Clarke for “the rest of her worthless existence” according to a screenshot caught by journalist Otto English.

Moran also reportedly added that anyone who disagreed with him does not “fully understand what people like her [Clarke] have actually done”.

Clarke then replied: “Why do you employ a man who openly abuses NHS staff @telegraph? This is targeted harassment and you appear to condone it.”

Moran tweeted back: “Why do you employ a woman who promotes disgusting ideologies, without moral or scientific justification, which lead to the death of children @NHSEngland?

“This is pure, unspeakable evil and you appear to condone it.”