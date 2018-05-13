New £65m Fund Inspired By Tessa Jowell To Tackle Brain Cancer

The Government has doubled the funding it will commit to tackle brain cancer to mark Dame Tessa Jowell’s battle with the illness.

Theresa May said a new programme to address the disease was a “lasting legacy” to an “inspirational woman” after the former Labour Cabinet minister died, aged 70.

The Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Research Mission covers several of the late politician’s requests, including improved tests to detect tumours.

At its heart is a research fund that will now include £40 million from the Government, on top of £25 million from Cancer Research UK. Ministers originally committed £20 million.

Dame Tessa, who was Culture secretary in Tony Blair’s government and also served as a minister under Gordon Brown, was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour known as glioblastoma in May 2017.

The Labour peer, a driving force behind the UK’s bid to win the 2012 Olympic Games for London, suffered a haemorrhage on Friday and was in a coma until her death on Saturday.

Her family said she died peacefully at home near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.