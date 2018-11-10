Here's What Letters From The Trenches of WW1 Look Like As Texts

A selection of letters sent at least 100 years ago by soldiers who fought in the First World War have been reimagined as 21st century iMessages.
Texts from the Trenches, launched this week by young creatives Charlie Lindsay and George Bartlett, presents sentimental messages sent to lovers and family members as phone messages, which are then published across Instagram and Twitter.
“My darling Ethel, I hope you have received my present, but in case you haven’t here’s again wishing you many many happy returns of your birthday,” one message begins.
Another message sent to “mother” reads: “Just a line to let you know that I sent you all a photo of myself outside a tent door with two of my mates.
“Hope you will get them safe. Hoping you are in the best of health as I am myself. Goodbye for the present, I remain yours truly, Stephen.”
The project not only keeps the memory of the soldiers who sent the letters alive, but serves as a clever reminder of the challenges they faced “in the name of our future”.
The artistic pair hope to raise money for the Royal British legion through the work, which they will also be displaying on university campuses across the country over the next two weeks.
If you’re in London, you may be able to catch a glimpse of the ‘texts’ on walls and lampposts throughout the capital, as the creatives have been putting up posters all weekend in time for the 100 year Armistice commemorations on Sunday.
Lindsay and Bartlett told HuffPost UK: “We wanted to find a new way to remember the stories and lives of those who served in WWI.
“All we tend to remember them by these days are the B&W faded photographs and stained letters in museum archives - we want to bring them into the modern day in a way that reconnects them with society in 2018.
“We want people to realise that even though 100 years has passed, as people we actually haven’t changed very much at all.”