Here's What Letters From The Trenches of WW1 Look Like As Texts

A selection of letters sent at least 100 years ago by soldiers who fought in the First World War have been reimagined as 21st century iMessages.

Texts from the Trenches, launched this week by young creatives Charlie Lindsay and George Bartlett, presents sentimental messages sent to lovers and family members as phone messages, which are then published across Instagram and Twitter.

“My darling Ethel, I hope you have received my present, but in case you haven’t here’s again wishing you many many happy returns of your birthday,” one message begins.