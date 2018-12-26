I Helped Pull Off The Miracle Thai Cave Rescue – But I Don't See Myself As A Hero

Vernon Unsworth

Over the 12 days of Christmas, HuffPost UK is hosting a series of blogs from people at the centre of 2018′s biggest news stories. Today, caving expert Vernon Unsworth writes on his role in one the most tense, uplifting stories of the year, the Tham Luang cave rescue. To find out more about the series, follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days In June this year, a good friend of mine, and fellow caver, Rob Harper, spent a month in Thailand, where I live. We caved on many of his days here, including trips to Pua in Nan Province and a cave called Tham Luang - little did he know we would soon be back. I’m not a cave diver as such, I’m what you would call a caving expert, having been in the ‘sport’ since I was sixteen. I have always enjoyed the exploration of caves, and of finding new passages that no one has ventured into before. When Rob had left each other on Wednesday 20 June in Phayao province, between us we agreed it would be a good idea for me to do a solo exploration trip into Tham Luang later that month. All my caving gear and lights were already prepared but unfortunately a border run to extend my visa meant I had to delay my start – otherwise it’s likely I would have gone into Tham Luang on the very same day as a group of 13 boys and their football coach I would soon need to help rescue. Spooky or what. Come early Sunday morning, my partner Tik began receiving calls from a number of people telling her there was a situation in Tham Luang – and that they needed my help, urgently. Little did I know what I was getting into. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Youtube

Flipboard The first four days of the operation were, for me, especially difficult. On the first day at the cave alone, I had to make five trips in and out of the now famous Sam Yek junction, totalling roughly 20km of caving. I chose to make three of those trips on my own, simply because I could travel quicker by myself, and people on the outside needed updating with what was happening – at that point, there were no communications inside the cave. I wasn’t at all aware of what was going on in the real world outside of Tham Luang, although I learned later of other disasters that happened… including England losing to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final. My focus was always 100% on the rescue of the boys. With very little sleep for the 17 days I was there I survived on coffee, Coca Cola, more coffee, cake, biscuits and chocolate, and still ended up losing 5kg in weight.

Vernon Unsworth

Where I had help and support inside and outside the cave, it came mainly from locals including many who would become friends: Taw, Lak, Ae and Noi plus a Thai Navy Seal captain called Wuttichai, who seemed to catch on very quickly to the bigger problem we were facing. Throughout the early days of the rescue operation I was fighting the Thai authorities, which led me to a confrontation with the Chiang Rai province governor Narongsak Osatanakorn. I said to him twice, very firmly, that “you have one chance” at this rescue. He walked away, and it was later in the evening that I was called into the meeting with Thai ministers who trusted my advices, Osatanakorn stayed quiet, he knew any decisions would not be his to make. Needless to say, I don’t think I’ll be on the governor’s Christmas card list this year. The day after that confrontation, Rob, along with divers John Vonlanthen and Rick Stanton, arrived late in the evening. With them joining the operation my role changed, but I remained very active with what was happening. I made trips to the top of the mountain to try to find another way into the cave system – which I knew would not happen but decided to do in order to satisfy others who would try anything to help, rather than say ‘no, you will just be wasting your time and energy’. I wanted them to feel good about what they wanted to try and do. Elsewhere, I was asked for my opinions on the water conditions inside the cave, and John and Rick specifically called upon me to try and explain to them exactly what they would encounter along the way to the group. Even though my role changed, let’s just say that the pressure never went away – I felt like if this went badly wrong then I would be the person that people would point fingers at.

Vernon Unsworth