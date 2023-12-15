The 7 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Perfume's Scent

Oleksandra Yagello via Getty Images

So you’ve found your signature scent, but weirdly it’s not lasting on your skin? Well, it’s likely because you’re making some seriously common perfume application mistakes.

With Christmas party season in full swing and our scents needing to last longer while we dance the night away, HuffPost UK spoke Sophie Blackledge, Group Head of Beauty from House of Fraser to figure out where we’re going wrong.

Prepare your skin

Sophie says: “To keep your fragrance lasting for longer, making sure to prepare your skin first is key.

“Prepare your skin by showering to help ensure it’s free from sweat or oils as this will help the scent cling more easily to your skin. Avoid applying aftershave or fragrance before a shower as the steam and heat will likely cause it to wear off.”

Sophie then explains that fragrance sticks to moisturised skin, so make sure you’re applying a good coat of moisturiser after your shower!

“If you’re looking for a quick fix while you’re on the go, apply a petroleum-based balm to your pulse points before spraying. The sticky consistency will help the scent hold onto your skin more effectively, ready for an evening out,” she adds.

Don’t forget to spray your fragrance in these places

When it comes to applying your fragrance, there are lots of different techniques people rely on. From spraying and walking into the mist to rubbing your wrists together. However, these application techniques only waste your beloved scent or can impact its quality.

Sophie shares that the most fool proof way to make your fragrance last is by applying it to your pulse points.

Sophie says: “Spray your perfume or aftershave on your pulse points. This includes your wrists, neck, ears and even your elbows or knees. Your skin is naturally warmer in these spots and so when the heat reacts with the perfume, it will diffuse naturally over a period of time, helping your scent last for longer.”

Avoid rubbing your wrists together

While it is often the norm to rub your wrists after spritzing yourself in perfume, the experts advise against this.

Sophie warns: “Rubbing your wrists together after applying fragrance is one of the worst ways to deteriorate the scent as it can ruin the perfume’s quality. Instead, spritz on your pulse points and let the perfume naturally settle into your skin.”

That’s us told!

Store your perfume properly

How you store your perfume can have an effect on its scent and its longevity on your skin.

Sophie advises: “Avoid placing perfume bottles on a windowsill or in a bright hot room as the direct sunlight can affect the quality of the scent, as well as its longevity. Even if your perfume is within its expiry date, you might start to notice it doesn’t smell right, or has separated or clouded, if it’s been stored incorrectly.

“Instead, place fragrances in a cool dry place away from windows and heat sources.”

Stick to the expiry date

Just like everything else, perfumes also have expiry dates.

Sophie says: “A perfume’s scent can evaporate over time if you’ve had it hanging around for a while. Typically, a perfume’s lifespan lasts for around 2 to 10 years. To avoid a weak scent, make sure to check the expiry date if you’ve had it in your fragrance drawer for a while.”

Check the concentration

Making sure to check the ingredients of your fragrance can help you choose one that is more likely to last all day long.

Sophie says: “If you want something to last all day, pick a perfume within the Eau de Parfum concentration. This will have a higher concentration of fragrance ingredients and therefore a stronger staying power on the skin.

“Alternatively, choose a full-bodied perfume with strong base notes. Look for fragrances with fresh top notes, such as Bergamot that work well in the daytime, but have warmer or woody base notes, such as Sandalwood or Vanilla, to help it last on your skin for the evening.”

Layer your scents

“To make a unique signature scent, experiment by layering your fragrances. Mix and match different scents to add greater depth or intensity to some of your most loved fragrances.

“Either choose complementary scents, such as florals, to amplify the scent or opt for contrasting scents by pairing a more traditionally masculine fragrance profile, such as spiced scents, with floral notes to add a softer edge.