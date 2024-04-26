The 1 Disturbing Reason You Should Befriend A Crow

According to National Geographic, crows are some of the most intelligent birds in the world. They have also always been held in incredibly high esteem and are considered to be symbols of prophecy, transformation, change, and freedom.

However, as majestic and revered as these birds are, they are also not to be messed with.

According to Science World: “Crows are incredibly territorial during May and June. They are known to dive and strike humans not just once, but repetitively until the human in question has moved a good distance away from the nest.”

Yikes!

In fact... you may actually want to be a little more friendly with crows and even befriend one. Yes, really.

Why you should befriend a crow

So, maybe you don’t need to specifically befriend a crow but you definitely need to stay on their good side.

This is because a five-year study by scientists at the University of Washington has found they possess an unusually good memory for human faces linked to a stressful event.

Not only do crows remember the faces of humans for five years, but these clever corvids can also warn their friends and family about you, too. I don’t know about you but being the target of a murder of local crows sounds bloody terrifying.

However, if you do choose to buddy up with a crow, they’ll actually bring you gifts. They may be fiercely protective and hold a hell of a grudge but they are generous souls, too!

John Marzluff, conservation ecologist at the University of Washington said that crows take part in “gifting” by leaving behind keys, lost earrings, bones, or rocks, for the people who feed them.

How to befriend a crow

According to Pet Helpful, following these steps can help you to become friends with a crow:

Find food that the crows seem to like and keep it in stock. Crows tend to like nuts and seeds

Establish a regular feeding schedule so they know when to expect you and can create a rhythm with them

Don’t overdo it — you don’t need to feed them meals, just enough for them to know that you care and want to befriend them

Don’t just throw the food out there and walk away. Stay at a respectful distance to watch them eat. You may see them eat it on the spot, or they might choose carefully and fly off to cache it for later

Don’t get too close to them as they prefer to be standoffish and may feel threatened