The 1 Food Cupboard Staple That Will Banish Mould From Your Wardrobe

Provided/Shutterstock

Oh the joys of winter – as temperatures plummet outside and we desperately try to keep them up inside, condensation often occurs on windows and walls which in turn causes rooms having high humidity levels.

The result? Spotting patches of mould on our walls and in our cupboards becomes commonplace.

However, it turns out there’s a seriously easy way to keep mould out of your wardrobes and off your clothes. Even better – it’s likely the secret item that’ll solve all your problems is probably... sitting in your kitchen.

Yup! Brits are being advised to use rice to prevent a mould outbreak in their wardrobes this winter.

According to the fitted wardrobe experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk putting an open bag of rice in the bottom of your wardrobe can help reduce humidity in wardrobes. And because rice absorbs the moisture from a room, it simultaneously works as an air freshener as well!

Want to up your mould-busting efforts? Here are all the tips and tricks from the pros that can help banish mould for good.

How to prevent a mould outbreak in wardrobes

Fit vents into the wardrobe

Having vents built into the wardrobe can help distribute the airflow and reduce humidity. Building vents will help improve air circulation and remove any excess moisture which can help fitted wardrobes directly on the back wall.

Tidy up the space

Having too many clothes in an enclosed space can limit air circulation and trap moisture. Try to space out your clothes where possible and put the rest in drawers.

Regulate room temperature

To prevent a mould outbreak, keep the bedroom temperature between 17 to 19ºC. Mould can easily grow in colder rooms that suffer from high humidity. This can then easily spread throughout the home.

Monitor humidity levels

Rooms with high humidity levels are likely to experience mould growth due to the excess moisture in the air. Aim to keep humidity levels between 40 to 60% range to lower the chances of an outbreak.

Spray white vinegar

A mixture of white vinegar and distilled white water can help to get rid of mould which has already started to form. Take all of the clothes in the wardrobe, dab some of the solution onto a cloth and then lightly wipe the area in a circular motion for the best results.

Ensure all clothes are dry before putting them away

Putting clothes away too quickly after washing can be one of the causes of a mould outbreak. The damp clothes can create excess moisture in the air. Check all sleeves and collars of clothes to ensure there are no wet patches.

Use a bowl of baking soda

Baking soda naturally absorbs the excess moisture surrounding it. Place a bowl of it into your wardrobe to prevent a mould outbreak. For best results, remove the clothes and leave the baking soda for around three to four hours.

Check for leaks