The 1 Thing That Will Make Your Bathroom More Dementia-Friendly

According to the NHS, research shows there are more than 944,000 people in the UK who have dementia, and this is only increasing as people are lving longer.
The NHS also state that in the early stages of dementia, sufferers may be able to live at home, continuing to enjoy doing the things they have always done and having an active social life.
However, there are steps you or a carer can take at home to make the condition easier to manage and offset the more difficult days of dementia.
Now, Dementia UK have shared tips for making bathrooms more dementia-friendly
On their TikTok channel, a specialist dementia nursing charity have shared their tips for making bathrooms more dementia-friendly, and they’re really simple.
Most notably, the charity recommend using brightly-coloured towels which, as well as just making your bathroom a little more colourful, will stand out more on the towel rail and make spotting them easier.
Additionally, the experts recommend that if you have a fabric bathmat, this should be rolled up when not in use to prevent trips and falls.
While this is probably just good practice in general, NHS Inform urge that dementia sufferers are at a higher risk, saying: “There are different personal risk factors that cause people to fall, however, people with dementia are at greater risk because they: are more likely to experience problems with mobility, balance and muscle weakness.”
Dementia UK offer more tips for making bathrooms accessible
On their website, Dementia UK recommend the following steps for making bathrooms a safer place for dementia sufferers:
- Stick a written sign or a picture of a toilet to the door to help the person identify the bathroom
- Leave the bathroom light on at night to help the person find their way
- Fit a toilet lid and seat in a different colour from the toilet itself to make it more visible
- Use a free-standing toilet roll holder. These are easier to see than wall-mounted holders, and putting it right next to the toilet means the person does not have to stretch and potentially lose their balance – but if the person is prone to falls, be aware that they may be a trip hazard
- Install rails or handles at useful points such as in the bath/shower and next to the toilet
- Provide a bath or shower seat if the person has mobility or balance problems
- Use flood and scald prevention plugs in the basin and bath