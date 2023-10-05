The 1 Thing To Fight Bed Bugs Is Probably Already In Your Pantry

Oh 2023, the year that just keeps givinhg! As if we didn’t have dramatic climate change events and the cost of living crisis to battle with, we now have the fear of, uh, bed bugs. Love this for all of us.

In case you missed it, there’s been a huge breakout of bed bugs in Paris and while TFL has urged people to stay optimistic, there are still fears that bed bugs could enter the UK and cause chaos here, too.

While it may seem alarmist to worry about bed bugs making their way over to us, we have our own bed bugs problem here already. Back in August it was reported that there has been a 65% year-on-year increase in bedbug infestations in the UK

Additionally, they are incredibly difficult to get rid of and over the past couple of weeks, X has been filled with stories about how much having bed bugs can impact your life and mental health.

I was just thinking about how bed bugs literally ruined half my life. I couldn’t go anywhere because I was scared to give them to people. Couldn’t sleep because they were literally eating me alive I can still feel them crawling on me even when they’re not there thank god I’m free — Term (@TermK47) September 25, 2023

Home remedies for bed bugs

Of course, if you have a bed bug infestation, it’s best to call in the experts but if you can’t afford to or if there’s a waiting time to get them into your home, some home remedies could be exactly what you need to keep these pests at bay.

According to the experts at Nectar Sleep, these are some of the best solutions for a bed bugs infestation:

Hot water

If bed bugs seem to making themselves at home on your bedding, clothes, blankets etc, giving them a wash on the highest setting that they can withstand in order to kill the critters. Nectar Sleep add, “Heat treatment is an effective method for getting rid of these pesky creatures because they get dehydrated due to the intense heat.”

Baking soda

Apparently, if you sprinkle a light later of baking soda on the areas where you think bed bugs are nestling, you can effectively “dry them out” by soaking up their moisture which kills them. It’s advised that the baking soda is left for a week before being vacuumed up. Keep doing this until there are no bugs or eggs left.

Vacuum

Speaking of vacuuming, you’re about to do more than you’ve ever done before. Nectar Sleep recommend that you vacuum your bedding, furniture, and any cracks in your bed frame, walls, and wallpaper. You might feel a bit weird doing it but it’s an effective solution.

The experts add that using a brush to loosen up bugs and eggs that you see on our mattress and upholstered furniture is useful in the vacuuming process, too.

Once you’re done, ensure that you seal the contents of your vacuum into a bag before binning it and clean your vacuum every single time, too.

Tea tree oil

Finally, if you only have a mild infestation on your hands, diluting 20 drops of tea tree oil in a spray bottle of water and spraying onto all affected surfaces can help to eliminate the bugs though washing these fabrics is still the most important step!

How to avoid bed bugs

The pest experts at Rentokil suggest that for anybody trying to avoid letting these restless critters in their house, the following steps are taken:

Wash and dry clothes at the highest possible temperatures

Eliminate clutter so that they have less places to hide

Don’t take clothes, suitcases or furniture to your loved one’s homes to avoid spreading or getting bed bugs

Tidy all areas of your bedroom, especially the floor around and under your bed and bedside cabinets

Vacuum often