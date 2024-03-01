LifeFoodFood and Drinkinstagram

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From February 2024

A fast food copycat, peanut butter ramen and two different versions of garlicky chicken.
How Sweet Eats/Orchids + Sweet Tea/Butter Be Ready

Love is in the air in February, and over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, we shared some of our favourite recipes to fall in love with this past month. Readers were smitten with chocolate-covered strawberries, red velvet brownies and a lavender sheet cake, as to be expected. But in addition to seasonal desserts, other top recipes of the month were an array of tasty foods including cheesy pizza dip and hot honey feta fries.

Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!

10
Ambitious Kitchen
Sheet Pan Herby Lemon Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Making a delicious dinner doesn't necessarily mean you have to wash a lot of dishes.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
9
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Honey Lavender Sheet Cake
The most beautiful sweet treat that works for any occasion.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
8
Handle the Heat
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Chocolate and strawberries will always be a perfect pairing.
Get the recipe from Handle the Heat
7
Feasting At Home
Peanut Butter Ramen
Why order takeout when you can make this restaurant-quality ramen at home?
Get the recipe from Feasting At Home
6
A Spicy Perspective
Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
This might be a limited-time fast food menu item, but now you can have it whenever you want.
Get the recipe from A Spicy Perspective
5
Ambitious Kitchen
Hot Honey & Basil Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Pizza in dip form is the snack of our dreams.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
4
Jessica in the Kitchen
Red Velvet Brownies
Red velvet cake just got way more decadent.
Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen
3
How Sweet Eats
Hot Honey Feta Fries
A tasty snack, perfect for sharing with friends (or keeping all to yourself).
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
2
Butter Be Ready
1-Pan Creamy Garlic Herb Chicken
This recipe is the definition of winner winner chicken dinner.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
1
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Pancakes
Is there any breakfast better than a classic stack of pancakes? Our audience agrees, which is why this our top post of the month.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
