Love is in the air in February, and over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, we shared some of our favourite recipes to fall in love with this past month. Readers were smitten with chocolate-covered strawberries, red velvet brownies and a lavender sheet cake, as to be expected. But in addition to seasonal desserts, other top recipes of the month were an array of tasty foods including cheesy pizza dip and hot honey feta fries.