January might be prime time for New Year’s resolutions, but over on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, we’re ditching the idea of restrictive diets and opting in favour of comfort and nourishment during this dreary month. The top recipes that readers liked most in January were, for the most part, either cheesy or sugary – and we’re certainly not complaining.
Other highlighted recipes included champagne tiramisu, burrata salad and vegetarian barbecue tacos. Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!
10
Baked Oats (6 Ways)
9
Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
8
Strawberry Champagne Tiramisu
7
Taco Stuffed Peppers
6
Ultimate Skillet Lasagna
5
French Onion Chicken
4
Burrata Salad with Pear and Prosciutto
3
Crispy BBQ Pinto Bean Tacos
2
Cheesy Gruyere Sweet Potato Stacks
1
Chili Oil Ramen