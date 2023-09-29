In September, the HuffPost Taste Instagram account was jam-packed with ideas for using fresh summer and fall produce, and it looks like that was exactly what our readers wanted. The most-liked dishes utilised grilled corn, juicy blueberries, beautiful tomatoes and not one but two different zucchini options.
Among some of the other beloved recipes are a tiramisu trifle layered with Nutella, a savory galette, and a four-ingredient Brazilian steak. Try the recipes below and let us know about your favourites!
10
Caprese Salad With Pistachios
9
Spicy Ranch Chopped Chicken Cabbage Salad
8
Caramelized Onion Galette
7
Zucchini Roll-Ups
6
Grilled Corn And Zucchini Burgers
5
Garlic Butter Brazilian Steak
4
Caramel Macchiato Tiramisu Trifle
3
Pickle Lovers' Puff Pastry Pizza With Hot Honey
2
Brioche French Toast With Blueberry Compote And Crème Fraîche
1
Lemon Dijon Chicken Meatballs