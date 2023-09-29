LifeFoodRecipescooking

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From September 2023

Tiramisu trifle, brioche French toast, chopped salad and a puff pastry pizza with a twist.
By 

Operations Associate

The Daley Plate/Butter Be Ready

In September, the HuffPost Taste Instagram account was jam-packed with ideas for using fresh summer and fall produce, and it looks like that was exactly what our readers wanted. The most-liked dishes utilised grilled corn, juicy blueberries, beautiful tomatoes and not one but two different zucchini options.

Among some of the other beloved recipes are a tiramisu trifle layered with Nutella, a savory galette, and a four-ingredient Brazilian steak. Try the recipes below and let us know about your favourites!

10
Oh Sweet Basil
Caprese Salad With Pistachios
This salad is definitely the best way to use up your fresh summer tomatoes.
Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
9
Ambitious Kitchen
Spicy Ranch Chopped Chicken Cabbage Salad
This salad is packed with fresh veggies and tossed with a spicy Greek yogurt ranch dressing. It makes a great lunch.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
8
Naturally Ella
Caramelized Onion Galette
French onion soup in a pastry form — need we say more?
Get the recipe from Naturally Ella
7
The Cozy Apron
Zucchini Roll-Ups
These saucy ricotta-stuffed zucchini make the perfect family dinner.
Get the recipe from The Cozy Apron
6
Real Food By Dad
Grilled Corn And Zucchini Burgers
Burgers are somehow even better topped with grilled summer veggies.
Get the recipe from Real Food By Dad
5
Whisk It Real Gud
Garlic Butter Brazilian Steak
Give your favorite steakhouse a run for its money. The best part? It's only four ingredients.
Get the recipe from Whisk It Real Gud
4
Life, Love and Sugar
Caramel Macchiato Tiramisu Trifle
Coffee, nutella and caramel — that's all you need to know.
Get the recipe from Life, Love and Sugar
3
How Sweet Eats
Pickle Lovers' Puff Pastry Pizza With Hot Honey
Pickle lovers: your time has come.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
2
Butter Be Ready
Brioche French Toast With Blueberry Compote And Crème Fraîche
Make the most dreamy Sunday brunch with this elevated French toast.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
1
The Daley Plate
Lemon Dijon Chicken Meatballs
Could this plate look any more delicious? No wonder it's the top recipe of the month!
Get the recipe from The Daley Plate

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close