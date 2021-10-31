One look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from October, and you’ll see that our brains have collectively embraced the autumnal spirit.
Among the 10 most-liked recipes are three types of squash – delicata, spaghetti and butternut – along with fall classics such as Honeycrisp apples and Instant Pot chili. The No. 1 recipe is a crowd pleaser that’ll become your new go-to.
Advertisement
Check out the recipes below and let us know your favourites.
10. Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Delicata Squash and Poached Eggs
Advertisement
9. Ube Amaretti Crinkle Cookies
Advertisement
8. Four-Cheese Roasted Garlic Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
7. Award-Winning Instant Pot Chili
Advertisement
6. Homemade One-Pot Hamburger Helper
5. Pad See Ew
4. Eggplant Lasagna
3. Sprinkle Party Blondies
2. Autumn Harvest Honeycrisp Apple and Feta Salad
Advertisement