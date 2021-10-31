One look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from October, and you’ll see that our brains have collectively embraced the autumnal spirit.

Among the 10 most-liked recipes are three types of squash – delicata, spaghetti and butternut – along with fall classics such as Honeycrisp apples and Instant Pot chili. The No. 1 recipe is a crowd pleaser that’ll become your new go-to.

Advertisement

Check out the recipes below and let us know your favourites.

10. Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Delicata Squash and Poached Eggs

Advertisement

I Heart Umami

9. Ube Amaretti Crinkle Cookies

Advertisement

Love and Olive Oil

8. Four-Cheese Roasted Garlic Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Half Baked Harvest

7. Award-Winning Instant Pot Chili

Advertisement

Oh Sweet Basil

6. Homemade One-Pot Hamburger Helper

Half-Baked Harvest

5. Pad See Ew

The Woks Of Life

4. Eggplant Lasagna

Feasting At Home

3. Sprinkle Party Blondies

Love and Olive Oil

2. Autumn Harvest Honeycrisp Apple and Feta Salad

Advertisement

Half-Baked Harvest

1. Butternut Squash and Cheese-Stuffed Pasta Shells