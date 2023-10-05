The 12 Signs That You May Be Experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder

Mario Arango via Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that people experience during particular seasons or times of year.

It’s thought these “winter blues” affect around 2 million people (one of them, me) in the UK and more than 12 million people across northern Europe, according to NHS Inform.

If you are someone with SAD, you’ll “experience depression during some seasons in particular, or because of certain types of weather or temperature,” says Mind.org.uk.

Most people with SAD experience symptoms in the colder months, but some people experience it in the summer months too.

But what causes it, you ask?

NHS explains the exact cause of SAD is not yet fully understood, but it is linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter autumn and winter days.

“The main theory is that a lack of sunlight might stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus working properly,” they said

SAD is said to be linked to...

Production of melatonin

“Melatonin is a hormone that makes you feel sleepy. People with SAD are thought to produce it in higher than normal levels,” the NHS states.

Production of serotonin

“Serotonin is a hormone that affects your mood, appetite and sleep,” they say. “A lack of sunlight may lead to lower serotonin levels, which is linked to feelings of depression.”

Your body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm)

The NHS adds: “Your body uses sunlight to time various important functions, such as when you wake up, so lower light levels during the winter may disrupt your body clock and lead to symptoms of SAD.”

If you think you might suffer from SAD, here are 12 key symptoms you might want to look out for, according to Mind.

Lack of energy

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty being social

Feeling sad, low, tearful, guilty or hopeless

Feeling anxious or angry

Being more prone to colds, infections or other illnesses

Sleeping too much or difficulty waking up

Sleeping too little, or waking up a lot

Changes in appetite

Losing interest in sex

Lack of human physical touch

S ymptoms of depression