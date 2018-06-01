The 1975’s New Single ‘Give Yourself A Try’ Draws Joy Division Comparisons

The 1975 fans have drawn comparisons between the group’s new single ‘Give Yourself A Try’ and Joy Division classic ‘Disorder’.
Revealed on Thursday night, ‘Give Yourself A Try’ is The 1975’s first new track in two years but upon its release, many Twitter critics claimed it sounded familiar.
More specifically, they pointed out that the riff appears to be similar to the one Bernard Sumner plays from the 17 second mark in ‘Disorder’:
Within hours of the single’s release on Thursday night, ‘Joy Divison’ was even trending on Twitter, but it’s not just fans on social media who have claimed the two tracks are alike.
In their review, Spin write that The 1975’s song “is built around a motorik-leaning beat that sounds like a major-key version of Joy Division’s ‘Disorder’ as rendered by the Strokes, but with the 1975’s signature sheen”.
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for The 1975. Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner was unavailable for comment.
Compare the tracks for yourself below:
‘Give Yourself A Try’ was premiered on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show and during his interview, frontman Matt Healy revealed that the band will be releasing two new albums within the next 12 months.
The first, ’A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, will be unveiled in October with the second, ′Notes on a Conditional Form’, coming on an as-yet-unconfirmed date.