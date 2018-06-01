The 1975’s New Single ‘Give Yourself A Try’ Draws Joy Division Comparisons

The 1975 fans have drawn comparisons between the group’s new single ‘Give Yourself A Try’ and Joy Division classic ‘Disorder’.

Revealed on Thursday night, ‘Give Yourself A Try’ is The 1975’s first new track in two years but upon its release, many Twitter critics claimed it sounded familiar.

More specifically, they pointed out that the riff appears to be similar to the one Bernard Sumner plays from the 17 second mark in ‘Disorder’: