The 2 Major Film Roles Sebastian Stan Missed Out On That He 'Desperately Wanted'

When you look at Sebastian Stan’s roster of films and shows he’s starred in, it’s hard not to be impressed: Captain America, Black Swan, all the Avengers movies, Fresh, Pam and Tommy, Gossip Girl (lest we forget) and I, Tonya.

However, The Apprentice star has revealed that there are two major film roles he missed out on at the audition stage.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said: “There were a couple things I didn’t get that I really, desperately wanted.

“Captain Kirk for J.J. Abrams was one of the first things that I got very close to. I was really close and I had a screen test with him at Paramount studios and my manager had me do a separate photoshoot where I would try and replicate all of these William Shatner pictures just to send to [J.J.] to see how much I look like him and stuff. Didn’t get it.”

And despite being a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise as Bucky Barnes, it turns out that Sebastian originally tried to join DC as the Green Lantern.

“Green Lantern was another that I screen tested for,” he shared. “I remember getting there, and it was like me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds and maybe one other person, and I’m looking at these guys going, ‘I’m fucked! There’s no way this is happening!’

“But you come close, and it wouldn’t happen, and in a way, I gotta tell you, looking back, I’m almost glad it didn’t. Because I don’t know if I could have handled that level of attention like some of those guys.”

Sebastian currently stars as a younger Trump, and Succession’s Jeremy Strong as his mentor Roy Cohn in Ali Abbasi’s new film The Apprentice.