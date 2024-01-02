The 23 Best Instagram Recipes Of 2023

This year felt like a return to normalcy in a lot of ways, with offices slowly reviving in-office days and large-scale events back in full-swing. Our top recipes of 2022 list was all about hearty and cozy meals, and while that is definitely still apparent in our top recipes of 2023, it seems that easy workday lunches and hors d’oeuvres ideal for hosting are among the most beloved as well.
This year’s list is brimming with mouth-watering options: decadent french toast, slow-cooker chicken, banana pudding, sliders, crostini, rice bowls and ravioli are just a sampling of the 23 recipes that followers of the HuffPost Taste Instagram were obsessed with this year.
Check out the list below and let us know which recipes look the best ― maybe you’ll even take some of them with you into 2024!