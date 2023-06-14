The 4 Worst Foods To Eat At Breakfast If You Feel Meh All The Time

Casiana Malaia / 500px via Getty Images Homemade banana bread or banana cake sliced

It’s hard to make sure we’re getting a good breakfast in amongst the morning rush, but new research shows that protein is the most important thing we can pack in first thing.

Findings from the American Society for Nutrition report that the majority of people who eat breakfast don’t eat enough protein with their meals, and are getting their protein fix at dinnertime, instead.

However, they say that the higher amount of protein (greatly exceeding 30g of protein) “typically consumed at dinner time cannot be stored for later use and is either used for energy or stored as fat.”

So, that’s why it’s super important to make sure your breakfast is packed with protein in the morning.

What’s the protein sweet spot? Around 20g they say, as it helps to keep insulin and glucose levels more tightly controlled post-meal.

Here are the worst bits for breakfast in terms of their protein value…

1. Almond milk latte

Some of us skip food altogether in the morning, opting for our fave coffee on the way to work. But with the usual latte offering only 1.6g of protein, it’s not going to keep you satiated for long.

2. Muffin

Muffins and breakfast seem to go hand-in-hand — after all, they’re always on the continental breakfast buffet table when you go on holiday — but they’re not the best protein option, at only 4.5g on average.

3. Toast

A bit of buttery toast: you can’t beat it! But coming in at only 6g of protein, it’s not amazing. You could always topit with baked beans or eggs for an extra protein hit.

4. Banana bread

Bananas are a breakfast classic, and combined with bread can make a delicious treat, but it only comes with a measly 2.6g of protein per portion.

What should you eat instead?

These foods are high in protein to help keep you full all day…