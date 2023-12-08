The 6 Grim Health Reasons Why You Should Never Have A Piping Hot Shower In Winter

simonkr via Getty Images

Don’t get us wrong – the weather outside is frightful and having a piping hot shower is quite delightful.

However, Brits are being advised against cranking up their shower’s water temperature during winter due to the myriad of issues it can cause to your skin.

Instead of getting nice and steamy, we’re being urged to opt for a warm to lukewarm setting instead (I know, we’re not chuffed about it either).

The experts at SteamShowerStore.co.uk say that if a shower is too hot, it can result in irritated skin, troubles with blood circulation and even a foul body odour.

The optimum temperature to have a shower is between 37 and 42 degrees – any higher can lead to uncomfortable side effects.

Andy Ellis, bathroom expert at SteamShowerStore.co.uk has outlined six reasons you should be turning the temperature down in your shower this winter.

Itchy skin

Having a shower too hot can strip the natural oils off your skin and cause it to become dehydrated. It’ll cause the skin to become irritated and difficult to resist itching.

Body odour

Surprisingly, hot showers can make you smell worse, not better. This is because the high temperature can open up pores, which can cause a foul odour if you don’t dry properly after showering and sweat comes into contact with them.

Troubles with blood circulation

The heat can cause blood circulation issues as it can dilute blood vessels due to the extreme temperatures.

Dry hair and scalp

The hot shower can weaken hair and cause it to become dry and frizzy. It can also strip natural oils out and make the scalp prone to itchiness and flakiness.

Excessive sweating

The increased temperature can cause uncomfortable sweating straight after having a shower. Lukewarm and cold showers are the best options to prevent this from happening.

Ageing skin