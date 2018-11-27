HUFFPOST VIDEO

The Acid Attack Survivor Setting The Standard On Beauty Diversity

Katie Gee was volunteering in Zanzibar, when she was hit by acid from a man passing by on a scooter. Katie suffered 35% burns to her body but several years on she’s now getting back to a normal life and wants to show that the Instagram idea of beauty and perfection is not the route to happiness. Now back in London, Katie has set up #settingthestandard urging people to share the photos they sometimes hide and promotes the idea to be proud of you and anything you deem to be an imperfection.