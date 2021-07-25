The Aerials, Slides And Wipeouts Of Skateboarding's First Olympics

Skateboarders have their first-ever chance for an Olympic gold.

The men’s street competition began Saturday, giving audiences their first taste of the rebel “anti-sport” on the global athletics stage. Women’s street begins Sunday, and the park competition for women and men debuts August 3 and 4.

Two of the Olympic’s youngest stars will participate in park — Team GB’s 13-year-old Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, who is 12.



The street course was created to model real-world obstacles like stair cases and railings. The park course has the giant bowls and half-pipes seen in skateparks. Check out these incredible images of Olympic Street Skateboarding’s debut.