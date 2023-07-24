This Twist In The Bear Season 2 Finale Wasn't Originally In The Script

Carmy and Claire in season two of The Bear FX/Dinsey+

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Bear season two.

The Bear star Molly Gordon has revealed that one of the most heart-breaking moments of season two was never in the show’s script.

The series saw chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) reconnect with his childhood friend, Molly’s character Claire, and fall in love.

However as Carmy fought to transform his restaurant into a Michelin star-worthy establishment, he questioned whether he had room in his life for love and a career.

The anxiety-inducing finale saw Carmy locked in a walk-in fridge on the restaurant’s family and friends night, which is when – unaware Claire was on the other side of the door – he said he wanted to prioritise work over a relationship.

Heartbreakingly, Claire had left him a voicemail declaring her love just hours before, and Carmy later listened to it while stuck in the fridge.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Molly revealed that the voicemail was a late addition to the plot.

Molly Gordon as Claire in The Bear season two finale Chuck Hodes/FX

She explained: “When I first read episode 10 [the finale], the voicemail was never going to be in it.

“As I joined the season, Chris [Storer, The Bear’s creator] and Jeremy and I were talking through things. Jeremy and I had a connection — he’s such a wonderful person and so available as an actor and a beautiful scene partner — and what I think happened is that Chris wanted to make that part more meaningful and add more to the episode.

“It was heartbreaking for me, acting in the walk-in scene, knowing that Jeremy hadn’t heard that voicemail, knowing he would be listening to it while trapped in a refrigerator.”

Season two of The Bear was a huge hit with fans and critics alike, scoring a near-perfect 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show has also landed six nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards, including nods in the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series categories, as well as nominations in three acting categories, including Lead Actor.