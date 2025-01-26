People Over 60 Reveal What They Enjoy Most About This Time Of Their Life

Negative beliefs about ageing run rampant in our culture, perpetuating the misconception that life stops being enjoyable or exciting after a certain age.

But that’s just not true. There are lots of positives about being in your 60s and beyond, said Northern Virginia therapist Alicea Ardito, who works with older adults. Too often, though, we only hear about the downsides.

“Many people embrace this phase as an opportunity to reinvent themselves, to try new things, to meet new people, to strengthen existing relationships or explore new connections, and redefine meaning and purpose,” she told HuffPost.

We asked folks over the age of 60 in the HuffPost community to share what they’re enjoying most about this time in their life. Here’s what they told us.

1. “Learning that others’ opinions really don’t matter. I’m more eager to try new things without worrying I’ll look silly or fail, wear the clothes I like and ignore what the neighbors might be thinking (if they even do). There was a lot of scrutiny when I was growing up about doing the right thing, acting your age and I recently realized I don’t need anyone’s permission or criticism on the way I live my life. It’s no one’s business but my own and I am happier now that I’ve realized that.” — Mary Beth Schlemmer

2. “I worked six to seven days a week for 40 years. Retirement is a huge gift! I’m thankful for: control of my time, the privilege of moving at a slower pace, the ability to volunteer, the flexibility to visit with friends and family, finally having the time to pursue interests!” — Mary Jo F.

3. “I have so many things I’m enjoying at the ripe young age of 68. No. 1: Pension. No. 2: Social Security! But on another note. I have enjoyed the freedom of making my own schedule and the power of the word ‘NO’ without guilt.” — Brenda Braxton

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images These are some of the best things about being over 60, according to older adults.

4. “Valuing the friends in my life. Some of my friends have been with me for 60 years, others for only 20, but the cream has risen to the top and our devotion, loyalty and empathy for each other is invaluable. Every morning I wake up and text each one and we know how important our relationships are.” — Anne Rosenberg

5. “I appreciate the simple things in life. I’m still working full time as a teacher of special education young adults. Returned to school to finally get my special education endorsement. Life is a gift, never stop learning.” — Mary D.

6. “It’s no secret that at this age — I’m 65 — your skin gets saggy and wrinkly. However, it also gets thicker. When your time on the planet grows shorter, you really start doing some serious triage on your life. You’re impervious to all the stress that seemed so important in your first six decades, like work deadlines and finding your true love and pleasing everyone else in your life. You get to focus on what’s important to you, whether it’s taking up painting or reading every great novel ever written or finally doing charity work, even if friends and family discourage you. Which would explain why I came out as a trans woman at the age of 63. Instead of focusing on the negative reactions from others, I decided to zero in on the one thing that would bring me happiness.” — Caragh Donley

7. “No periods!” — MaryCharlotte H.

8. “Not caring much what people think of me. Very freeing. Being retired and not being overscheduled. Having wonderful adult children and getting to enjoy adorable grandchildren.” — Pamela B.

9. “No alarms to go to work. Priceless.” — Liz C.

10. “I say what I want, do what I want and never let anyone bully or talk down to me.” — Lynn G

11. “Learning that I don’t HAVE to do anything, as long as I’m willing to live with the consequences. I’ve thrown all those ‘I should, I need to, I have tos’ out the window after realizing I put pressure on myself that doesn’t need to be there. If I don’t feel like attending a function, I don’t. If I don’t mind a dusty floor, I don’t clean it. For whatever the thing is — and I own up to whatever consequence may result — I decide to not pressure myself into doing things I don’t want to or that would not add value to my day.” — Schlemmer

12. “Freedom. Total and complete freedom to live. And not being so exhausted.” — Joy A.

13. “Not being in a hurry!” — Donna W.

miodrag ignjatovic via Getty Images Not worrying about what other people think and having even more control of their time are some of the pleasures people over 60 shared with HuffPost.

14. “Being my own boss. Even though I have a 90-year-old mom and two married sons along with all of the responsibilities that go along with those relationships, I am FINALLY my own boss! Only my 10 dogs are the bosses of me.” — Rosenberg

15. “Time to travel.” — Andee B.

16. “Peace and quiet” — Pamela R.

17. “I’m enjoying the fact that now I can be The Cool One in conversations. Cultural stereotypes have reduced my demographic to being senile boomer fools who still seem to think the only two musicians that matter are Elvis Presley and the Beatles. The only thing we supposedly have to look forward to is seeing which closes up first, our arteries or our political views. However, I still love discovering new music from any and all genres.