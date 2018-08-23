The gang of awkward scientists will leave our screens after the latest season concludes in the US next May.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images ﻿The show is watched by over 18 million each epsiode

The news was announced by producers Warner Bros, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions, who said in a statement: “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to an epic creative close.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during the past twelve seasons.”

In an emotional post on Instagram, ‘Big Bang’ star Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said she was “drowning in tears”, as she promised to bring fans “the best season yet”.

Kaley wrote: “This ride has been a dream come true and as life-changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.

“We are going out with a bang.”