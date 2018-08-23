‘The Big Bang Theory’ is officially coming to a end after 12 seasons.
The gang of awkward scientists will leave our screens after the latest season concludes in the US next May.
The news was announced by producers Warner Bros, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions, who said in a statement: “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to an epic creative close.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during the past twelve seasons.”
In an emotional post on Instagram, ‘Big Bang’ star Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said she was “drowning in tears”, as she promised to bring fans “the best season yet”.
Kaley wrote: “This ride has been a dream come true and as life-changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.
“We are going out with a bang.”
The main cast are reportedly set to make $900,000 (£700,000) per episode in the final season, making it one of the most expensive shows to produce on TV.
According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS’s decision to end the show came after Jim Parsons, who plays the eccentric and socially hopeless scientist Sheldon Cooper, was reportedly ready to walk away.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ is currently the most watched programme on US TV, with the last season attracting an average of 18.6 million viewers per episode.
A spin-off, ‘Young Sheldon’, centred on the scientist’s early years, premiered in 2017.
Jim Parsons has won four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor, while the show has received 46 Emmy nominations during its 11 years on air.