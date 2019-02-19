ENTERTAINMENT The Brits 2019: What Can We Expect? The 2019 Brit Awards are almost upon us! Here’s everything you need to know, from who is hosting, to who is performing and, most importantly, who is predicted to win big. Will it be Dua Lipa, George Ezra, Little Mix or Jess Glynne owning the night? More Videos Karl Lagerfeld - A Fashion Icon Mum-Exhaustion Helped Keira Knightley Cry On Cue I... Dolly Parton Attends UK Premiere Of ‘9 to 5 The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: What You Need To Know Good Vibes Only: Ariana's New Album, The Brits Fav...