The Cost Of Living Crisis Has Got People Ditching Dining Out To Cook At Home

Valentine’s Day has finally arrived and whether you’re single or in a relationship, we’re encouraged to splash out.

Typically, people will spend the day of love celebrating at a bougie restaurant but in 2023 it turns out less and less of us are dining out to celebrate.

A recent survey found that nearly half of Brits are ditching romantic meals out this year and are instead cooking at home, favouring homemade dishes over pricier restaurant outings.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, over half of Gen Zs say they plan to stay at home and celebrate while two-thirds of millennials will dine out.

The survey, conducted by HelloFresh to celebrate Valentine’s Day (14th February), polled 1,000 adults from all around the UK to discover Brits’ eating habits for the most romantic day of the year.

With over 1.7 million views on TikTok for #valentinesmeal, it seems Gen Zs are keen to impress their loved ones with their own culinary skills instead of opting to hit the latest trendy eatery.

After all, the wait to anyone’s heart is through their stomach and what better way to show someone you love them by cooking them a hearty meal? And if you’re at a loss for what to do, TikTok has a surprising amount of romantic inspiration, particularly for at-home date ideas.

I mean, who wouldn’t be impressed with lobster and shrimp sauce?

We’d fall in love with anyone if they cooked us a steak like this:

One of TikTok’s recent trends sees users turning a supermarket trip into an easy, low cost and fun date night. This three-course challenge involves picking out the meals by playing a game of Rock Paper Scissors.

The winner of each round gets to decide what you eat for each respective course. This trend amassed a staggering 76 million views on the hashtag #rockpaperscissorschallenge.

