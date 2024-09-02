Original The Crow Director Pulls No Punches When It Comes To 'Cash-Grab' Remake

Bill Skarsgard in The Crow Larry Horricks/Lionsgate

It’s safe to say that new thriller The Crow isn’t off to the best of starts.

After landing an unenviable 22% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an average of 2.3 stars on the fan review site Letterboxd, the movie has now been panned by the maker of the 1994 original.

Writing on Facebook, Alex Proyas wrote that he “thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab”.

“Not much cash to grab it seems,” he added, referring to the Crow remake’s middling box office performance since its release last month.

Prior to this, Alex had also been posting negative reviews for the new version of The Crow, writing in a since-deleted post: “The review we’ve all been waiting for. It’s a bit like flogging a dead horse now so I think I’ll stop after this... until another funny one comes along!”

The Crow comic book series was originally adapted for the big screen in the early 90s by Alex, with Brandon Lee (who was fatally wounded by a prop gun during production), Rochelle Davis and Ernie Hudson among the original cast.

Director Alex Proyas in 2016 via Associated Press

It went on to spawn three sequels, the most recent of which was released in 2005, before this latest reboot hit cinemas, starring It’s Bill Skarsgård and British singer FKA Twigs in the lead roles.

