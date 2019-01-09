NEWS The Duchess Of Cambridge Turns 37 The Duchess, more popularly known as Kate, celebrates her 37th birthday on 9 January. She's had a busy year, not just with royal engagements, but also with the birth of her third child, Louis Arthur Charles. More Videos Hubble Telescope Snaps Mind-Blowing Image Of Nearb... Dust Storm Turns The Sky Red In Australia Trump Stokes Immigration Fears In First Oval Offic... Over 200 Rescued Trying To Cross The Mediterranean New Report Shows UK Household Debt At Record High