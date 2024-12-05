The Expert-Approved Method For Cleaning Your Air Fryer

Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images

Sorry to sound like another cultist but truly, nothing has improved my life quite as quickly and effortlessly as the air fryer.

Whether it’s an entire meal or just the sides, being able to bung things in the air fryer and not worry about them — or my energy use — while I sort the rest of the kitchen is an absolute blessing.

They’re so great. So perfect. Apart from one simple thing... I absolutely hate cleaning them. Yes, you should clean them after every use but if you tell me you do that, I’m inclined to believe you’re either too good to be true or you’re lying.

However, one cleaning expert on TikTok has made the whole thing a little less daunting...

The simple way to clean your air fryer using a dishwasher tablet

On her account with over 1 million followers, Cleaningwithdanielled revealed that when her air fryer needs a clean, she actually reaches for dishwasher tablets.

She explains: “I just pop a dishwasher tablet in each drawer, leave them to soak with boiling water for around half an hour, and then just simply empty and rinse them.

“It’s as easy as that.”

The creator also assured that dishwasher tablets also break down grease, meaning that pouring the boiling water down the sink after the 30 minutes is perfectly safe.

She added: “This is one of my favourite [cleaning] meathods because it’s just so quick and easy to do.”

Sounds it!

How often should you actually clean the air fryer?

According to BBC Good Food: “We recommend cleaning the basket of your air fryer after every use, so that dirt and grime doesn’t become baked on. Small crumbs can also burn if not cleaned out, which may taint the flavour of whatever you’re air-frying.

“Give your air fryer a deeper clean (inside the unit and the coil) every few uses.”