The Full List Of Tory MPs Who Are Calling On Liz Truss To Go

Crispin Blunt, Angela Richardson and Andrew Bridgen have all demanded that Liz Truss quit. Getty Images

Liz Truss is under increasing pressure to quit as prime minister after abandoning the major elements of her economic vision.

Truss’s credibility has never been more fragile after she was forced to install Jeremy Hunt as chancellor following the sacking of her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

Advertisement

In his first major act as chancellor, Hunt took an axe to the mini-budget and undid the core pillars of Truss’s economic strategy in a bid to reassure the financial markets.

While Hunt may have achieved his aim, it has left Tory MPs feeling that Truss has categorically failed in hers.

Some believe that Hunt is now the one in charge and that she no longer has a mandate to govern.

Here are all the Tory MPs who have called on Truss to quit.

Crispin Blunt

Crispin Blunt MP. Anthony Devlin - PA Images via Getty Images

Former minister Crispin Blunt was the first of Truss’s colleagues to tell her to quit.

He said the “game is up” for Truss because she is “too unpopular” with the public.

“Most MPs clearly understand that prime minister Truss’s authority is now fatally damaged,” he said.

“She has to go now as she cannot win nor sustain the confidence of her colleagues, far less the public and a relentless media.

Advertisement

“It’s a blinding glimpse of the obvious that this cannot and should not continue.”

Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen MP. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Vocal backbencher Andrew Bridgen told the Daily Telegraph that the Conservative party “cannot carry on like this”.

The MP for North West Leicestershire, who also sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, said: “Our country, its people and our party deserve better,” he said.

Jamie Wallis

Jamie Wallis MP. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Jamie Wallis, who was elected as the MP for Bridgend in 2019, called on Truss to stand down, arguing that she could not “unite” the party.

Advertisement

In a letter to the prime minister, Wallis hit out at the “very basic and avoidable errors in your approach”.

“Your decision to appoint historical supporters of you personally rather than the most qualified politicians available in the party has led to decisions that have done clear and obvious harm to the British economy.”

Angela Richardson

Angela Richardson MP. UK Parliament/Roger Harris via PA Media

Angela Richardson became the fourth Tory MP to demand Truss’ resignation on Monday when she said the problems with the public finances were “100% down to the prime minister”.

In an interview with Times Radio, the MP for Guildford said: “I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer. And I’m very sad to have to say that.”