The 'Gold Digger' Label Is Dead – Women Are The Ones Wanting Prenups

Kanye West famous once sang in his song Gold Digger:

We want prenup, we want prenup yeah

It’s somethin’ that you need to have ‘cause when she leave yo’ ass, she gon’ leave with half

But sorry mate, it turns out women are the ones who want prenups, something your misogynistic lyrics seem to miss out.

Yup, according to new YouGov data women are noticeably more likely to see pre-nups as a good idea (47%) than men (38%).

Pre-nuptial agreements are not actually legally binding in England and Wales, but they have certainly been popularised by TV and movies. But what does the British public make of them?

Britons are more likely to see pre-nuptial agreements as a good idea (42%) than a bad one (13%). Another 25% see them as neither good nor bad, with the remaining 20% unsure.

Despite 42% of Britons seeing pre-nups as a good idea, only around half as many (22%) say that if they were getting married for the first time now they would prefer to have a pre-nuptial agreement.

However, despite women being more likely to see them as a good idea than men, there is not a gender divide at the top line, with 22% of men and 23% of women saying they would prefer one.

But when you break the gender results down by income, a pattern emerges.

Women become somewhat more likely to say they would prefer a pre-nuptial agreement the more money they earn: while 20% of women earning under £20,000 a year say they would prefer to get a pre-nuptial agreement, this rises to 32% of those earning £60,000 a year or more.