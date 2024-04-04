The Scientific Reason Why Kids Love Dinosaurs Is Seriously Heartwarming

MelkiNimages via Getty Images

When your toddler or pre-schooler gets to a certain age, it’s likely they’ll be interested in dinosaurs. If you’re already a parent to a dinosaur lover, you’ll know that they know every single type and can say the most complicated names.

But why is this such a common thing? Even I recall being obsessed with Jurassic Park throughout my childhood as well as The Land Before Time (if you’re a 90s kid, you’ll know).

Lucky for us there are so many different toys, clothes, films and TV shows catered to kids that love dinosaurs.

So, why are most kids obsessed?

Palaeontologist Kenneth Lacovara who is currently the director of Rowan University’s Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park, says: “I think for many of these children, that’s their first taste of mastery, of being an expert in something and having command of something their parent or coach or doctor doesn’t know.

“It makes them feel powerful. Their parent may be able to name three or four dinosaurs and the kid can name 20, and the kid seems like a real authority.”

In fact, according to a 2008 study, intense interests related to dinosaurs which can encourage creativity and imagination can help children develop knowledge. persistence, a better attention span, and deeper information-processing skills.

Gaining an expertise in something is great for their intellect! Dr. Arthur Lavin, chair of the American Academy of Paediatrics committee on the Psychosocial Aspects of Child and Family Health explains that by the age of 3 or 4, kids starting using their imagination.

Dinosaurs, fairies and monsters come into play as they can try out new ideas and develop new games. Because dinosaurs aren’t alive today, but were real, there is a lot of information out there for kids to play with.

Dr Lavin adds that by the time a child is 6 they will most likely lose interest as reality sets in and playing ‘make believe’ isn’t as interesting anymore.